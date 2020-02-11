Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,792. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

