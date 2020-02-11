Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Given $26.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

JEF stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

