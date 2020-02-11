Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Update

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 520,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 143,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,271. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZFGN shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

