Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort Sells 10,350 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Steinfort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 1,847,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,164. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,898 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,882,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at $14,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

