Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Sells $1,047,000.00 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZAYO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 1,847,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZAYO. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

