ZB (ZB) Market Cap Achieves $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

