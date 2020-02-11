Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.21 or 0.00079731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, CoinExchange and Coinroom. Zcoin has a total market cap of $77.58 million and $22.31 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,284.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.02381326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.04635468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00761124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00898369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00119695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00715230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,450,018 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Binance, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Coinroom and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.