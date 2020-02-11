Zealium (NZL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market cap of $18,972.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,165,312 coins and its circulating supply is 13,165,312 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

