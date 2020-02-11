Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

ZBRA opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.