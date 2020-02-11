Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.50. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

