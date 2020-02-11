Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 53.6% in January

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ZDGE remained flat at $$1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600. Zedge has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.45.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

