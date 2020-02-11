Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,878.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. Zeepin has a total market cap of $697,550.00 and $5,878.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

