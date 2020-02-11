Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0123 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $277,843.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

