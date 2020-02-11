ZEON Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $4,888.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.