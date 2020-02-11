Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $2,206.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00704500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00135546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00119228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002158 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,119,460 coins and its circulating supply is 8,094,090 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

