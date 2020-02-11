ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $58,181.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

