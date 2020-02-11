Zilliqa Trading Up 20.1% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Bitbns, AirSwap and Coinone. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $79.17 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,186,052,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,894,585,403 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, DEx.top, OOOBTC, BitMart, UEX, Koinex, Huobi, DDEX, GOPAX, OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex, WazirX, Binance, FCoin, Ethfinex, Coinone, BiteBTC, Korbit, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit, Tokenomy, Coinhub, Zebpay, Bithumb and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

