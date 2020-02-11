Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Lessened by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,381,500 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Zillow Group worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $176,235.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $279,900.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,889.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 2,611,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,984. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

