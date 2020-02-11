Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $143.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

