Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 35.6% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

