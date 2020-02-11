Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Zoetis worth $148,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

