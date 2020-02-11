Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Reduced by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

ZTS stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 922,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,650. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.