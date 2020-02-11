Zoomba (ZBA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Zoomba has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $729.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

