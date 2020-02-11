zooplus (ZO1) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

zooplus (ETR: ZO1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2020 – zooplus was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – zooplus was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – zooplus was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – zooplus was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – zooplus was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – zooplus was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €88.60 ($103.02). The company had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market capitalization of $633.20 million and a PE ratio of -89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. zooplus AG has a 1-year low of €69.30 ($80.58) and a 1-year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.99.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

