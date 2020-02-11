ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $23,653.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00848442 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001969 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

