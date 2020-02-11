Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($1.14). Zymeworks posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

