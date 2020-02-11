Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,500 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 529,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $6,169,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $73,499,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 182,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,608. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

