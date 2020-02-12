$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Freshpet stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. 145,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,749. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,173 shares of company stock valued at $614,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

