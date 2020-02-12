-$0.17 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.00. Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%.

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday. Compass Point reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,145,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

