-$0.35 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.37). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLYC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

GLYC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,824. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

