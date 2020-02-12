-$0.37 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLMD traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

