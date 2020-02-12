$0.51 EPS Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,266. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,681 shares of company stock worth $10,965,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 131,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after buying an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.