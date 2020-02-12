$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

GLOB stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.31. 230,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Globant has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

