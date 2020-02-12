$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. W. R. Grace & Co reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRA. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of GRA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. 552,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,701. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 521,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

