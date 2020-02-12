0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,307.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $2,307.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 142.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

