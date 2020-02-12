-$1.00 EPS Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.07). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LJPC shares. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 75,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 in the last ninety days. 29.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

