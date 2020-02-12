$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Insperity reported sales of $966.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.