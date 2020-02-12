$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CL King lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $36,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,358 shares of company stock worth $14,147,565. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

