$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDS. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.