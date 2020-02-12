$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. 2,492,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,501,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,925,000 after purchasing an additional 468,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

