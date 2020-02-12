$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

