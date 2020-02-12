$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.