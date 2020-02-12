$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.91. United Technologies posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.18. 5,769,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,878. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

