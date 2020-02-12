$115.11 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce sales of $115.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.64 million and the highest is $120.10 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $128.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year sales of $458.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $466.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.38 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $504.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,985 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

