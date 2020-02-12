1,255 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,518.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,529.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

