1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €26.00 ($30.23) target price from investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.72 ($38.05).

Shares of ETR:DRI traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.44 ($27.26). The stock had a trading volume of 692,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a fifty-two week high of €39.08 ($45.44).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

