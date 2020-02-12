$128.64 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post $128.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.29 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $132.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $544.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.31 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of INN stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

