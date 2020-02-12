$13.27 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to announce $13.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.08 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $54.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $54.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $57.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,321,000 after acquiring an additional 62,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.