$132.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $132.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.77 million to $139.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $133.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $530.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.06 million to $537.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $540.44 million, with estimates ranging from $528.98 million to $553.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $3,364,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $531.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

