132,964 Shares in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,685,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

DDOG stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

